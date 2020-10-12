Residents of Pure Oil, a suburb of the Kpone Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, have raised concerns over the deplorable nature of roads in the area.

The residents, who are up in arms against the Assembly, say they have had to live with the bad roads for nearly a decade without any effort by the government to address their concerns despite several complaints.

A resident said “The road is very bad. We have been looking up to the authorities to come to our aid but nothing has come out of it.”

“We do not even know the MCE, I am not sure I will be able to make him out when I see him. No one has shown any commitment to address this issue for us,” another resident lamented.

A driver told Citi News that “When it rains, the road becomes impassable. I am forced to drop them off at a point, so they can walk the rest of the journey. The road is very bad.”