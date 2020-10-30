Former President John Agyekum Kufuor says the breast cancer scourge is a scar on the conscience of mankind, particularly the developing world, where rising cancer statistics continue to claim the lives of women, though help abounds.

The statesman, addressing a fundraising dinner cocktail in Accra over the weekend, said the combined effect of science and research has countered misconceptions about the disease through proven methods of diagnosis, treatment, and cure.

He said breast milk is the cradle of life and must be protected at any cost if the human race is to be sustained.

The Former President commended Breast Care International and sister facility, Peace and Love Hospital, for the decades-long campaign against end-stage reporting of cases, advising that, “women should report cases promptly to hospitals for treatment”.

The first of the two-tier fundraising event took place in Kumasi to commemorate celebrations against cancer in the month of October, dedicated globally to creating awareness about the disease.

Founder and President of Breast Care International, Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, commended corporate Ghana, high net worth individuals, and benevolent citizens for contributing generously towards the fight against breast cancer.

The fundraising dinner was devised to take the place of the traditional “walk for the cure” event following the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant protocol against mass public gatherings.

Dr. Wiafe, who also heads Peace and Love Hospitals, commended breast cancer survivors who have lived it all, forcefully driving home the message that breast cancer is both curable and survivable.

The Accra event was attended by several reputable institutions, both public and private, including, but not limited to Ghana Gas and the Ghana Police Service.