The authorities in Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos, have ordered school closures following the widespread disruption caused by ongoing protests against police brutality.

The state’s commissioner for education, Folasade Adefisayo, said the safety of students and staff working in schools could not be guaranteed.

A new date for resumption of classes will be announced later, but schools have been urged to utilise other means of distance learning.

The order for school closures came moments after protesters blocked access to the city’s main international airport by barricading the road.

Widespread demonstrations continued across several Nigerian cities on Monday. There were reports of chaos in the capital, Abuja, as well as in Benin city and Kano.

The protests have continued despite authorities agreeing to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars).