The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Korle Klottey in Greater Accra, Mr Prince Appiah Debrah has appealed to the 96,000 party supporters in the constituency to bury past differences and vote to retain the party in power on December 7.

“With our numbers, the outcome of the election should be a done deal, but that depends on the 96,000 supporters voting with one mind and one thumb to give President Akufo-Addo one more term and me, my first term in Parliament,” he pleaded.

Addressing party faithful at a ceremony in Accra on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at which he was outdoored by the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Aaron Oquaye as the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for Korle Klottey and to raise funds for his parliamentary ambition, Mr Debrah said “the last time we won this seat was in 2004 and since then we have never seen the light of day. We must attach utmost importance to this election to make sure we take it and say confidently that we own this seat”.

The candidate asked the constituency party executives to reunite and get all the active and vibrant members to understand that they belonged to a party that believed in God and the dignity of the human being in whose interest all development must be carried out.

In his outdooring message, Prof. Oquaye said the party had done a lot in the constituency.

“Making the area a municipality is a big achievement that must translate into physical benefits for the people,” he said.

Other NPP party big wigs who graced the function included Dr. Laud Commey, Mrs Oboshie Sai Cofie and Mr Frank Davies.