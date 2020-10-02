Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has earned a nomination in the Africa Social Star Category of the 2020 edition of E! People’s Choice Awards.

The E! People’s Choice Awards is an American awards show which recognises people in entertainment.

The show has been held annually since 1975, with the winners originally determined using Gallup Polls until the switch to online voting in 2005.

Lydia Forson has been nominated in her category together with South African artiste Sho Madjozi, Miss Universe 2019, Zozi Tunzi and South African actress, Emmy nominee Thuso Mbedu, Nairobian comedian Elsa Majimbo, Nigerian Vlogger Dimma Umeh, South African magician Wian Van Den Berg and South African TikTok star Karl Kugelmann.

Some nominees in this year’s award for the other categories are Tiffany Haddish, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, among others.

Announcing her nomination on Twitter, Lydia Forson wrote: “Today I become the first Ghanaian to be nominated for E! People’s Choice Awards in the Africa Social Star Category 2020.

Voting lines open today and you can vote via http://pca.eonline.com/af or use the hashtag #lydiaforson #africansocialstar.”

People’s Choice Awards will come off on November 15.

Lydia Forson is a Ghanaian actress, writer, and producer.

The award-winning actress has starred in movies such as ‘Run Baby Run’, ‘Scandal’, ‘Keteke’, ‘Sidechic Gang’ and ‘Perfect Picture.’