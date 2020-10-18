The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama will from Monday, October 19, 2020, begin a four-day campaign tour of the Western Region.

The Western Regional Organizer of the NDC, Japhet Baidoo highlighting the former president’s itinerary to Citi News said the four-day campaign tour will take him to all the 17 constituencies of the Western Region.

“In all the 17 constituencies, the flagbearer will address mini public gatherings of chiefs and people, meet various identifiable groups, visit traditional leaders and more importantly do his door-to-door campaign.”

“He is expected to start his campaign with a mini durbar of chiefs and people of Agona-Amenfi, then to Kweku Boah community all in the Amenfi Central constituency and finish his four-day tour in the Shama District.”

The former President ended his four-day tour of Central Region yesterday, Saturday.

While in the Central Region, Mahama interacted with traditional authorities, religious leaders, stakeholder groupings including fishermen, fishmongers, canoe owners, small scale miners among others.

The NDC flagbearer also visited the Gomoa East, Agona West, Gomoa Central, Gomoa West, Cape Coast South, Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese, and Ekumfi constituencies.

He also visited Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, Assin North, Assin Central, Assin South, Upper Denkyira East, Upper Denkyira West, Cape Coast North, Awutu Senya East, Agona East and Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem.