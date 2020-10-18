The flagbearer of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. John Dramani Mahama, has announced plans by the party to establish a coal plant at Ekumfi Otuam in the Central Region.

The envisaged 2,000 megawatts (MW) plant will significantly augment the country’s hydro, thermal and solar sources of power generation of which work had earlier started by the Volta River Authority (VRA) in collaboration with partners before the NDC exited.





Mr. Mahama gave the assurance at a durbar of the chiefs and people of Ekumfi-Otuam on the second day of his four-day tour of the Central Region.

He said after a series of feasibility studies, Otuam, the hometown of late President John Evans Atta Mills, was identified as a potential site for the project and pledged his commitment to making it operational when given the nod.

“We identified a number of possible places where we can build this project. We started from the West down to the East, trying to get a possible location around the coast to put up the infrastructure. One of the potential sites is Otuam, the hometown of our late President, Atta Mills,” he said.

Coal-fired plants produce electricity by burning coal in a boiler to produce steam under tremendous pressure.