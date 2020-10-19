The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region says the next Mahama administration will give life to the Keta port project which it claims has been abandoned by the Akufo-Addo administration.

The opposition party feels the Keta port was among many projects that were used to mislead the people of the Volta Region in the 2016 general elections.

But these projects were abandoned after the NPP won political power in 2016, the NDC maintains.

The NDC’s Volta Regional Communications Director, Kafui Agbleze in a press conference on Monday, October 19, 2020, under the theme, “Locating Volta in the NDC Manifesto”, said the next NDC already has a vision for the new port in Keta.

He indicated that the Keta port will be a special-purpose port which will offer security gains to Ghana.

“We know that this is possible and is feasible. The reason being that our territorial waters from the Wester stretch is protected by the naval base in Tema but that of the Eastern corridor is unprotected so there is the need for us to build a special-purpose port in Keta to cater for that enclave.”

He also noted that this new proposed port will make life easier for Ghana’s ships in foreign waters east of Ghana to refuel.

The ships that need to refuel have to travel to Tema in the Greater Accra Region or the Western Region.

“If the port is at Keta, the refuelling will be easy and it will be economical, so we believe the port in Keta will be feasible and is viable.”

President Akufo-Addo signed an Executive Instrument (El) in October 2018, declaring the location in Keta as the Port of Keta under the management of Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority.

Despite the NDC’s claims, the Authority said it is already engaged in processes for the feasibility study of the Keta Port.

The feasibility studies for the project are expected to be complete by the third month of 2021.