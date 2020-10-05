The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama will on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 file his nomination forms for the 2020 presidential election.

This was disclosed by the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mr. Peter Boamah Otokunor.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Otokunor indicated that Mr. John Mahama has filled the forms and hopeful the EC will affirm his candidature after filing it on Wednesday.

He further said all parliamentary candidates of the party have their forms and are in the process of completing same.

“All parliamentary candidates have their forms as at last week or last two weeks, and they have since been working to complete it. Some of them have filed this morning and the filing is expected to continue to Friday. We did same for the flagbearer nomination forms as well and will be filing on Wednesday at 11 am. It’s been a very smooth process.”

“Last Friday we held a meeting with the EC to discuss the modalities for the filing, and we have since been working to comply with the modalities that we all have agreed upon. We are very confident in what we have done, and we don’t think there will be any challenges at all. We don’t also anticipate that Jean Mensa and her team considering all the credibility issues would want to disqualify anyone.”

EC opens nominations for 2020 polls

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Monday, September 14, 2020, opened nominations for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

In response to COVID-19 protocols, however, the Commission made the nomination forms available to all political parties as well as independent candidates on its website.

Filing of nominations began on Monday 5th and will end Friday 9th October 2020.

The EC pegged the filing fee for presidential candidates at GHS100,000 and GHS10,000 for parliamentary candidates.

