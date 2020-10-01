Lawmakers in Malawi have rejected a donation of more than 200,000 condoms from the Aids Health Foundation.

They were to be placed in toilets within parliament buildings.

The leader of the majority, Richard Chimwendo, said members of parliament did not need such a donation as they can afford condoms.

The donation was given to the chairperson of the wellness committee, Maggie Chinsinga.

Mr Chimwendo said a report published by a local newspaper on the donation had injured the reputation of MPs.

The report had quoted Ms Chinsinga as saying that parliament dispenses about 10,000 condoms every month and sometimes “runs out of stock,” Malawi’s Nation newspaper wrote.

The Deputy Speaker, Madaliotso Kazombo, said that was not true and demanded an apology.