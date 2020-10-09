Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has cut short his visit to Tanzania to attend to planned protests organised by women in his country against gender balance in government appointments.

His departure came a day before his scheduled departure date.

President Chawera was seen off by his host President John Magufuli on Thursday.

Rais wa Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania Mheshimiwa Dkt. John Pombe Magufuli na mgeni wake Rais wa Jamhuri ya Malawi Mheshimiwa Dkt. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera wakiagana uwanja wa ndege wa kimataifa wa Mwalimu Nyerere Jijini Dar es Salaam, leo tarehe 8 oktoba 2020 pic.twitter.com/pRSODmmcCz — Msemaji Mkuu wa Serikali (@TZMsemajiMkuu) October 8, 2020

Malawi’s Women Manifesto Movement is planning protests against President Chakwera’s failure to meet the 60:40 gender requirement in public appointments.

The demonstrations have been scheduled for Friday.

The president had in an address last week to mark his first 100 days in office said he needed more time to achieve the required gender balance.