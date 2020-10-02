Mali’s junta has abandoned a controversial proposal that would have paved the way for its leader to replace interim President Bah Ndaw.

This is contained in a roadmap for restoring civilian rule after the 18 August coup published by the junta.

The publication was one of the demands by the West African regional bloc, Ecowas, to lift the sanctions imposed on Mali following the coup.

The junta had proposed that its head, Colonel Assimi Goita, would replace the president of the interim government if the latter were incapacitated.

But this clause has now been removed.

Ecowas had indicated the need for clarifications on the transitional charter and the role of Col Goita before sanctions are lifted.