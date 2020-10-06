Mali’s transitional President, Bah Ndaw, has appointed a 25-member government in which senior military personnel have been given several key posts.

According to a presidential decree read out on state television, the ministries of defence, security, territorial administration and national reconciliation are all to be led by colonels in the Malian military.

Mr Ndaw – who had a career in the air force – was hand-picked to be president of the country by the coup leader.

Following the subsequent appointment of a civilian prime minister, the West African regional block – Ecowas – is expected to soon lift the sanctions it imposed after August’s coup.

Col Sadio Camara, one of the leaders of the junta, will become the minister of defence, while the spokesman for the military junta, Col-Maj Ismaël Wagué, will be in charge of national reconciliation.

Some significant posts also went to civilians with the former prosecutor, Mohamed Sidda Dicko, heading the justice department.

Only four posts were given to women and just two posts for members of the opposition, M5, that headed protests which led to President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta being ousted by the military.