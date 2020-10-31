A journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has commended the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for terminating the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei.

Mr. Awuni in 2019 produced an investigative documentary that revealed that the PPA boss had interests in a private company, Talent Discovery Limited that got awarded several government contracts and was in the business of illegally selling those contracts to third parties.

President Akufo-Addo sacked Mr. Adjei on Friday, October 30, 2020 based on recommendations from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) which was directed to look into the matter.

CHRAJ after investigating Mr. Adjei found him guilty of conflict of interest in the performance of his duties at the PPA.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Adda Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has, by letter dated Friday, 30th October 2020, terminated the appointment from ofﬁce of Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei as Chief Executive Ofﬁcer otivf the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), with immediate effect,” a statement signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency noted.

This, Mr. Awuni in a post on Facebook on Saturday 31, 2020, said president Akufo-Addo “swiftly acted on the CHRAJ report and that is also very commendable”.

He has however disagreed with suggestions that President Akufo-Addo should have reported the matter directly to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

He insists CHRAJ has done that already and Ghanaians should put pressure on state institutions to do their part.

“I disagree with those who say the president should have referred the matter to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO). CHRAJ has done that and there’s no need. The president has done his part and we need to put pressure on the other state institutions and public officials to also do their work.”

Below is the full post from Manasseh Azure Awuni

I want to commend President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo highly for the actions he has taken on the “Contract for Sale” investigative documentary since I aired it last year.

When he referred the matter to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), I commended him. I was convinced that he was forthright on the matter, judging from the agencies he referred the matter to. It wasn’t the usual suspicious avenues the political class use if they want someone cleared.

The President has also swiftly acted on the CHRAJ report and that is also very commendable.

I disagree with those who say the president should have referred the matter to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO). CHRAJ has done that and there’s no need. The president has done his part and we need to put pressure on the other state institutions and public officials to also do their work.

Martin Amidu and his office should tell us what they have been up to. EOCO should also let us know what it finds.

I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the President to prevail on the Minister of Justice and Attorney General to prosecute the fumigation scandal. More than 200 million cedis was found to have been paid to Zoomlion and it’s sister companies without evidence of work done. Those who awarded the contract could not provide any justification for paying the money.

The police submitted a docket to the Attorney General over a year ago, but nothing has happened. Through an appeal from the Auditor General, I worked with the police and I know that a first-year law student can secure conviction with the enormous evidence that has been built into the docket.

On this matter, I also want to commend CHRAJ for doing such a thorough job. The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) and the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), which funded the investigation deserves an appreciative mention.

Signed:

Manasseh Azure Awuni, October 31, 2020.

Follow @Khaptain4real

