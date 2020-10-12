Former Education Minister and running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang says she was surprised that many people who voted for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) showed signs of regret almost immediately after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government left office.

She said the same feeling of regret was noticed when the NDC was consulting broadly in putting together its election 2020 manifesto.

Speaking on Citi TV‘s The Point of View, she insisted that many Ghanaians wanted the NDC government to return to power.

“Why is it that too soon after we lost, people were running back, the same people who voted against us. It was too early, I thought it would be about two or three years before they even remember we existed. We got that feeling even when we were doing our manifesto,” she told host Bernard Avle.

The former Education Minister said the NDC goes into the 2020 elections with a message of hope for Ghanaians, adding that the NDC has superior records in governance adding that she is confident of victory in the 2020 polls for the NDC.

“Let us compare records and move forward. It is a message of hope [to Ghanaians] in the sense that [for] what they are asking that is possible, we work together to achieve [it]…. You don’t go into a race to lose. You go into a race to win… Ghanaians have every reason to vote for the NDC.”

Election 2020

After losing the 2016 election by nearly a million votes to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Nana Akufo-Addo, the NDC is seeking to return to power in 2020 with former president John Mahama being the party’s candidate.

Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, who was the education minister during the Mahama government which left office in 2016, has partnered John Mahama as his running mate and will serve as Ghana’s first female vice president should the NDC win the elections.

Ghana goes to the polls on December 2020.