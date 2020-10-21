Disqualified independent candidate, Marricke Gane and his team have pitched at the Electoral Commission’s office to follow up on their request for an official communication on their disqualification.
According to Marricke Gane’s running mate, Dr. Kenneth Ofosu-Barko, there has not been any official communication from the Commission on their disqualification other than the announcement made at the press conference which was held on Monday.
In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Ofosu-Barko said they are only following due process.
“We want an official communication to the effect that he has been disqualified. We need a copy of a document that the EC is supposed to give to us. It is not a meeting per se. The EC is supposed to communicate with us. They have made a determination, so we want that determination in writing.”
Mr. Gane was among five persons disqualified for failing to meet the Electoral Commission’s (EC) requirements.
Their disqualifications were announced on Monday by the EC when it provided updates on the selection of successful aspirants ahead of the elections.
For Mr. Gane, the EC’s technical team found that a number of the signatures endorsing his form followed the same pattern.
According to the commission, police subsequently came to the conclusion that a number of the signatures endorsing his forms were fake.