Disqualified independent candidate, Marricke Gane and his team have pitched at the Electoral Commission’s office to follow up on their request for an official communication on their disqualification.

According to Marricke Gane’s running mate, Dr. Kenneth Ofosu-Barko, there has not been any official communication from the Commission on their disqualification other than the announcement made at the press conference which was held on Monday.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Ofosu-Barko said they are only following due process.

“We want an official communication to the effect that he has been disqualified. We need a copy of a document that the EC is supposed to give to us. It is not a meeting per se. The EC is supposed to communicate with us. They have made a determination, so we want that determination in writing.”

Mr. Gane was among five persons disqualified for failing to meet the Electoral Commission’s (EC) requirements.