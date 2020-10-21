Aggrieved customers of Menzgold Ghana Limited on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 gave flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, a rousing welcome to Tarkwa during the former President’s campaign tour of the Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency.

The tens of aggrieved Menzgold customers wearing red t-shirts walked the NDC flagbearer to the campaign durbar with cheers and carrying of placards expressing hope in John Mahama to retrieve their locked up investment from Menzgold.

Some of the placards read: “JM you’re our hope”, “JM save Menzgold customers” and “Menzgold customers also matter”.

Addressing the crowd at the Tarkwa durbar, the NDC flagbearer, promised to retrieve all locked-up investment for the aggrieved customers if he wins the December 7 polls.

“When the NDC government comes, we will work on this Menzgold matter. We will collect every money taken from you and return to you. We will retrieve your investments for you no matter where they have hidden it. We can’t sit down for known persons to take people’s money and be allowed to go free while the investors suffer. It is not right and I hope you will help get us the power to get the job done.”

Former President Mahama knowing Tarkwa to be a mining area also assured small scale miners of his plans to return all confiscated excavators and concession to their rightful owners.