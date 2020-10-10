John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama believes the killing of Mfantseman Member of Parliament, Ekow Quansah Hayford affords the country another opportunity to relook at providing security to Members of Parliament (MPs).

Mr. Hayford was shot on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road by some unknown assailants on his return from a campaign trip on Friday, October 9, 2020.

The NDC flagbearer in a post on Facebook to mourn the MP said, “It’s probably also time to look at the provision of armed police guards for our MPs.”

Meanwhile, he has also urged the security agencies to speedily investigate and bring the perpetrators to book.

“I have received the shocking news of the death of Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford, MP for Mfantseman in a reported armed robbery attack. My condolence to his family. This is the most despicable act, and we all look forward to the security agencies investigating and arresting those involved and bringing them speedily to justice.”

“There is a growing climate of insecurity in Ghana. Dastardly armed robberies and violent crime have become a common occurrence. I urge the government and the security agencies to do more to protect the Ghanaian people.”

Follow @Khaptain4real

