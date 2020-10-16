The First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in Mfantseman, Yaw Berchie Nuako, has defended the party’s decision to select the wife to the slain Mfantseman MP, Ophelia Hayford, to succeed him as the parliamentary candidate for the constituency.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, the first Vice-Chairman stated that the party supporters repeatedly indicated that they wanted the late MP’s wife to succeed her.

He added that the leaders listened to the decision of the people and decided to accept their views.

The Concerned Polling Station Executives and Youth of Mfantseman on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, threatened to boycott the December 2020 elections if the wife of the late MP was not allowed to replace him.

“The supporters of the NPP in Mfantseman and sympathizers were there and were chanting no wife, no vote. They also clothed her with the NPP colours and were saying that she is the one they want to succeed her husband and with that, everyone supported the movement.”

Yaw Berchie stated that members of the NPP were present at the one-week celebration when the acclamation was made.

He added that Mrs. Hayford was chosen without going through the normal procedure because “we cannot waste money and time at this crucial moment.”

The first vice-chairman argued that Mrs. Hayford was a legible candidate because she has been a part of the party from the time her husband stood as MP in 2016.

He added that she served in the party and helped in campaign activities as a member would.