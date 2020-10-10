The King of Morocco has reportedly forked out $94m (£72m) for a mansion house in the French capital, Paris, bought directly from its previous owners, the Saudi royal family.

Located close to the world-famous Eiffel Tower, the property boasts 12 bedrooms, a swimming pool, a games room, a private garden and private parking.

King Mohammed VI is one of the world’s richest monarchs, with an estimated personal fortune 10 times higher than that of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

His purchase comes a time when Morocco’s economy has shrunk 6% because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The king announced in August that 120bn dirhams ($32bn; £25bn) would be injected into the economy in response.