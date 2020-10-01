The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana has suspended its scheduled strike action.

The group says its decision is based on fruitful talks with the government through the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations.

Mr. Richard Jordan, the General Secretary of the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana in a Citi News interview said: “The strike has been called off until October 28″.

“The agreement we have had so far is that salaries and allowances should be fully handled and implemented by the Salaries and Fair Wages Commission.”

“The other part is the 50 percent we also spoke about which we have agreed that it should only go to hospitals that have COVID-19 cases.”

Demands of mortuary workers

Members of the group had complained about how they are compelled to work under intolerable conditions, including the constant inhalation of dangerous and cancer-causing chemicals such as formaldehyde, among others.

They warned that due to the inability of the government to address their concerns under Article 159 of the Labour Law (Act 651), their strike will be in full force until their demands are fully met.

Aside from issues of unresolved salaries, allowances, job placements, and promotions, the workers are also demanding the 50 percent bonus promised by the President to motivate frontline health workers.

They also raised concerns over the mechanization and employment of mortuary workers as long ago agreed by the government.

The non-provision of adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to guarantee safety against the pandemic and other diseases that they are confronted with is also one of their concerns.

In addition, there are concerns with the victimization of some members of the association by some institutional heads.