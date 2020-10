Six persons are reported dead after a mining pit they were working in collapsed on them.

The incident is said to have occurred at K9 near Adum Banso in the Mpohor District of the Western Region.

Citi News sources indicate that two out of the six bodies have been retrieved by the Western Regional Police Command.

The bodies of the deceased, Kwa Atta, 35, and Emmanuel Kaku, 32, have been deposited at the Funko Hospital Mortuary.