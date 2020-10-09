Following the killing of Mfantseman MP, Ekow Quansah Hayford, some Members of Parliament (MP) have renewed calls for the state to consider providing them with enhanced security.

Speaking to Citi News, some MPs expressed mixed reactions to the killing of their colleague.

Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga stated that MPs are reluctant to request enhanced security as it is the job of parliamentarians to ensure that everybody is safe in the country.

He added that despite the backlash they face when they ask for special treatment, if a fair investigation is carried out, it would be realized that security for MPs is necessary especially at this time.

“I think that if the National Security apparatus were to do an honest fair assessment, they may be able to come to a conclusion that given the level of exposure and threats that MPs face especially around this time, it may be necessary to provide some kind of security or enhance the security of parliamentarians as they criss-cross the country and their constituencies to carry out their election campaigns.”

He also stated that “we are shocked and traumatized by this development and to imagine that we are all this vulnerable is scary.”

The MP for Ayensuano, Samuel Ayeh-Paye, stated that it is important that the Speaker of Parliament and the government consider the appeal of MPs for self-protection by giving personal security to legislators.

He added that could train more personnel to boost the police staff strength.

“In the UK I learned the Queen is being protected by the Fire Service. If we don’t have enough policemen, they can select 275 firemen and give them special training and ammunition handling and let them come and protect us.”

He urged all MPs to come together and protest for the cause.

MP for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak also told Citi News that, he was previously opposed to MPs having security but the recent demise of his colleague changed his mind.

“I had been, hitherto this, been vehemently opposed to providing bodyguards or police security for each MP but I’ve had to have a change of heart. Looking at the circumstances at which our brother passed on, the question that came to mind was if he was with an armed police officer in his vehicle perhaps we wouldn’t have been talking about his sad demise.”

“For me, it is another call to the state to look at MPs’ security as well as looking at the security of everybody. In the midst of all this, I think the security of everybody, the protection of lives and properties is paramount, but we still humbly plead that because the MPs can be targets, their security should be looked at as well,” Trobu MP, Moses Anim stated.

He also sent his condolence to the family of the deceased.