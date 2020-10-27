MTN will, on Thursday, October 29 hold a virtual conference to discuss modern trends and innovative ideas that players in the creative arts industry can adopt to generate revenue within the digital space.

At the conference, a panel of top international and locally-based professionals in the creative arts and entertainment industry will share their experiences on how to make money from creative arts content.

The programmed dubbed, the ‘MTN Digital Music Conference’ will be live on MTN’s Facebook and YouTube pages from 2:00 pm.

The conference will be held on the theme; ‘How to Monetise Your Work and The Challenges of Digital Media’.

Leading the discussions will be the Keynote Speaker and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Africori, South Africa, Yoel Kenan. Gillian Ezra from Music Time, South Africa, will be the Guest Speaker.

Other panellists include Rex Omar, musician and Chairman of GHAMRO, Cynthia Quarcoo, Managing Partner, CQ Legal & Consulting and Founder, Africa 1 Media and Richie Mensah, CEO of Lynx Entertainment.

“With the global pandemic and the phenomenal uptake of digital services, there is no better time to discuss this topic. Technology is already helping us fix payments, dating, banking, transportation and governance. It’s time to take a look at the music business.” Chief Marketing Officer for MTN, Mr Noel Kojo-Ganson said.

He advised all persons within the music and other content development ecosystem to join the discussion.

The Digital Music Conference is an initiative by MTN Ghana aimed at bringing together industry persons including music producers, sound engineers, artists and owners of music platforms to share ideas and insights for the growth of the segment.