Scancom Plc, operators of MTN Ghana Limited have withdrawn their legal action against the industry regulator, the National Communications Authority (NCA).

The telecommunications giant was in court against NCA over a decision to limit the service provider’s market share.

The NCA had designated MTN as Significant Market Power (SMP) and sought to limit the service provider’s market dominance.

Sector Minister, Ursula Owusu, later described the directive in a Citi News interview as a move to protect the consumer against any unforeseen shocks that may be experienced by MTN.

The High Court in August dismissed MTN’s review application filed against the industry regulator, National Communication Authority.

MTN Ghana on Friday, September 4, 2020, applied to the Supreme Court to review the High Court’s recent decision regarding the declaration of the company as a Significant Market Power.

In the Supreme Court on Tuesday, a lawyer for Scancom Plc Anthony Forson Jnr said there have been stakeholder engagements necessitating his client’s decision.