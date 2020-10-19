Former President John Dramani Mahama says the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will not only legalize the commercial motorcycle business but also provide operators with motorcycles on credit to support their businesses.

The NDC flagbearer said this at a campaign durbar at Juabo in the Amenfi Central constituency of the Western Region.

“We are going to legalize commercial motorcycle business to remove all the impediments on your business. To strengthen the motorcycle business you’re doing, we are also going to supply you the motorcycle you use on hire-purchase so you take your time to pay.”

The former President who is currently in the region for a four-day campaign tour also promised the chiefs and people of Juabo of a solution to their health and educational infrastructural needs.

John Mahama, as part of his tour, is engaging with traditional authorities, opinion leaders, strategic groupings, and party faithful.

He is expected to address key issues in the region especially the abandoned infrastructural projects, locked up funds in financial institutions, cocoa-related issues, fishing issues, and small-scale mining challenges while sharing key components of the people’s manifesto related to the Western Region.

John Mahama has promised to legalize okada should he be re-elected on December 7, 2020.

He has however been ridiculed by the governing New Patriotic Party which has described okada operations as a risky business.