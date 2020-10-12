Obore Nambu Jakobki IV, the chief of Kuyuli, a suburb of Tatale and Bassaries Traditional Area has called on the youth of the area to unite and lay aside all differences that have been brought among them by politics.

“With your enthusiasm and loud response showcased at this festivity, let’s keep the pace for peace and unity and not to be deceived by politicians to kill ourselves for their political gains,” he said.

The chief made the call at the yam festival in Kuyuli community over the weekend.

The celebration took place for a week with a lot of activities such as clean-up exercise, tour to their ancestral route, free medical screening and public education to the farmers by district agric department among other activities.

The special guest of honour and representative of the Deputy Regional Minister emphasized the need for peace and called on all residents to live in peace with their neighbours especially as the country approaches the 2020 general elections.

“I know Bassaries are always known to be peacemakers, so let that peace be maintained before, during and after the election regardless of the political affiliation as the constitution allows everyone to exercise his or her enfranchise”.

He pleaded with the chief to extend the festival nationwide for the message of peace to reach all Bassaries across the country.

The District Police Commander, Chief Inspector Maurice Abby warned the youth not to take the law to their own hands.

“I was very upset when the youth nearly lynch a suspected robber in the district and as police officers, our core mandate is to protect lives and property,” he said,

He also tasked the youth to be ambassadors of peace and support the police to maintain peace and order in the district.