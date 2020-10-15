The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, will from Thursday, October 15, 2020, embark on a six-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region.

According to a statement from the party, the tour “will give her an opportunity to engage interactively and deliberate on issues of national concern with traditional authorities, professional, youth and women groups, religious leaders, civil society organizations and citizens of the region from all walks of life.”

“She will present concrete solutions to their challenges as articulated in the NDC People’s Manifesto,” it added.

The tour will see the NDC Running Mate visiting 20 constituencies across the region.

She will be accompanied by former Health Minister and Deputy campaign Manager for Election 2020, Alex Segbefia, former Deputy Education Minister, Maame Efua Houadjeto, Deputy Women’s Organiser, Emelia Arthur, former Deputy Western Regional Minister, Abu Kansangabata, former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Mutspaha Abdulai and a former CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and now Spokesperson and Head of Communications for the Running Mate of the NDC.