The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) wants the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to immediately begin negotiations on the base pay for 2021.

The government in 2019 increased the base pay on the Single Spine Salary Structure by 12% across board for the year 2020.

This increased the rate from GH¢9.10 per day in 2019 to GH¢10.19 in 2020.

Speaking to Citi News, the President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu, who lamented the poor conditions of service of public sector workers, said the current economic hardships demanded a twenty-five percent increment for the 2021 base pay.

“We are calling on the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Public Sector Joint negotiations committee as a whole to quickly reconvene for us to negotiate the base pay for 2021. As a union, we will not shy away from indicating that looking at the economic situation and the challenges that Ghanaian teachers face we will negotiate the base pay for 2021 with a 21% increment. So NAGRAT is calling on all stakeholders to arrange a meeting to discuss this.”

Mr. Carbonu also called for the review of transfer grants for teachers.

“Somebody is just indicating that when you are transferred below 50 kilometres, you are not paid transfer grants. I do not know who negotiated that, workers did not negotiate that. Workers are transferred without accommodation packages. Somebody is introducing a certain strange clause. We want to find out who did and when it was because it seems workers are being taken advantage of.