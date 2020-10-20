A presidential staffer, Clara Napaga Tia has donated 13 motorbikes to two constituencies in the Northern Region of Ghana to aid the campaign activities of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The constituencies, Nanton and Savulugu received 10 and 3 motorbikes respectively to aid the party in its quest to retain the two seats the party won in the 2016 election.

“We need to work hard to retain these two seats and with this donation, it’s our hope and prayer that it will go a long way to help in this direction,” Napaga told journalists.

She added that “President Akufo-Addo and the NPP is doing a lot in this country especially the North. Look at the one village one dam initiative which has helped many farmers in this part of the country. Look at the free SHS policy, millions of school children who hitherto will be home are now in school enjoying education all thanks to President Nana Akufo-Addo”.

The items were received by the MPs of the two constituencies as well as their executives.

The Northern Regional Chairman of the party, Alhaji Samba who was at the ceremony thanked Napaga for the kind gesture and promised to ensure that they put them to good use.

“These motorbikes will be used for the intended purpose, and we will ensure that these seats are retained and win additional ones”.

Clara Napaga Tia was also in Kumbungu, Karaga and Gushiegu to preach the good works of Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP and the need to give President Akufo-Addo and the NPP four more years to do more.