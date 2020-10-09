The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang has expressed her commitment to reversing the exclusion of key groups from the national agenda and development planning.

“Trust me when I say no one will be left behind when the NDC comes into power; we are taking everyone along.”

She made this known during a community engagement with the chiefs and people of Abirem in the Eastern Region.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was in the constituency as part of her Eastern regional tour and used the opportunity to launch her door to door retail campaign.

According to her, she stood for and would ensure inclusive development as Vice President because she understands the pain of marginalisation as a woman.

The former Education Minister stated that she represented the female voice which has been sidelined for so long.

Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang said nobody understands the plight of a woman better than a woman hence she would ensure the female perspective is incorporated into all policies and initiatives of the John Mahama government if Ghanaians gives NDC the nod from January 2021.

She cited the one-month additional maternal leave policy as evidence of the impact that can be made when a woman has a strong voice in the decision-making process.

“The additional one month leave added to maternity leave may seem insignificant to many, especially men but nobody understands a woman’s plight more than her kind,” she stated.

She promised to push for a further review of the maternity leave period after it is extended to four months.

The former Vice Chancellor of Cape Coast University (UCC) said this after the party’s parliamentary candidate for the area said the party was responsible for all notable developmental projects in the constituency.

On her part, the NDC Parliamentary candidate for Abirem, Mavis Ama Frimpong revealed that almost all of the significant infrastructural projects in the area were undertaken by the NDC despite the fact that the area has been an NPP stronghold since 2000.

She said the NDC’s fair treatment of the area when it comes to infrastructural development is evidence of the party’s commitment to equitable development of the country.

She assured the people of Abirem that the NDC would never sideline and deprive them of infrastructural development and urged them to vote for the party to continue the good works it started in the area.

Mavis Ama Frimpong has the unenviable task of wrestling the Abirem seat from the NPP after a 20 year absence because the NDC last held the seat between 1997 and 2000.