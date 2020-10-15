A Deputy National Campaign Manager for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 election, Dr. Mustapha Hamid, says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) under John Mahama will suffer the worst defeat in its political history.

Dr. Hamid says the defeat of 2020 will be devastating than what happened in 2016.

“Signals being picked indicate that the 2020 defeat will be far worse than 2016 because of the opposition party’s inferior track record in government, weak campaign machinery, and an unattractive flagbearer who suffers a serious credibility deficit,” he added.

“They also emanate from the sheer superiority of the NPP government in keeping to its campaign promises, having a credible leader in His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and relentlessly engaging electorates in every corner of the country to share its message of hope and development through efficient campaign machinery”.

At a news conference in Accra on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 Dr. Hamid who doubles as Minister of Zongo and Inner City Development also said “We of the NPP have also not been surprised about the bankruptcy of ideas and inefficiency that have characterized the NDC’s campaign. What is shocking, however, is the plague of self-denial that has blinded the party from accepting that Ghanaians will overwhelmingly reject them come December 7, 2020″.

He added that “Even when credible global Institutions have looked into the crystal ball and projected victory for the NPP in the 2020 general elections, the NDC remains adamant that it could hoodwink Ghanaians into believing in its propaganda-laden campaign message”.