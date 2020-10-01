The Council for Technical and Vocational Education Training (COTVET) has presented industrial machines to 15 tailors and seamstress who have undergone free skill training in the New Juaben South Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The equipment includes a sewing machine, overlock machines, embroidery machines, hairdryers, cutting machines, shaving machines among others.

At a mini durbar in Koforidua to present the items to the beneficiaries, the Chief Executive Officer of COTVET, Dr. Fredrick Asamoah, said the presentation was the first phase of a piloting project under the National Apprenticeship Policy initiative aimed at promoting Technical and Vocational skills training in the country.

“The National Apprenticeship Policy aim is to deliver a well-coordinated, inter-sectoral national apprenticeship system enabling all categories of learners to acquire relevant skills for employment, livelihoods empowerment and socio-economic development. 200 more residents in the New Juaben South Municipality shall benefit from the next batch of items which will be distributed in November this year”.

“Government is targeting 13,000 beneficiaries under the policy who will be given skill training and will also be equipped with industrial machines to enable them to establish their own business and to also employ others.”

The aspiring Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Mr. Michael Okyere Baafi, said he is committed to make industrialisation a priority when given the mandate to represent the constituency in Parliament.