The head of Nigerian police says a new unit has been set up to replace the controversial Special Anti Robbery Squad, known as Sars, which was disbanded following protests over human rights abuses.

The new unit will be known as Swat or the Special Weapons and Tactics Team.

Correspondents say many Nigerians are sceptical and continue to protest to call for major police reforms.

In a bid to address the concerns the police chief said all members from the disbanded Sars unit would undergo a psychological and medical examination before further training and redeployment.

He also ordered the unconditional release of all people arrested during the protests.