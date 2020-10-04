The governor of Nigeria’s Lagos State has pledged to take action against a notorious police unit which has been widely accused of committing human rights abuses.
Babajide Sanwo-Olu said he was very worried about reports of unlawful exploitation by officers from the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).
Videos shared on social media appear to show officers extorting money and even shooting people.
Nigerians want the unit disbanded.
The hashtag #EndSARS is trending on Twitter triggered by the alleged killing of a young man by SARS officers in the city of Lagos on Saturday.
Many people are also using the hashtag to share stories of brutality attributed to the police unit.
The governor of Nigeria’s Lagos State has pledged to take action against a notorious police unit which has been widely accused of committing human rights abuses.
Babajide Sanwo-Olu said he was very worried about reports of unlawful exploitation by officers from the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).
Videos shared on social media appear to show officers extorting money and even shooting people.
Nigerians want the unit disbanded.
The hashtag #EndSARS is trending on Twitter triggered by the alleged killing of a young man by SARS officers in the city of Lagos on Saturday.
Many people are also using the hashtag to share stories of brutality attributed to the police unit.