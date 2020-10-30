Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has said the country must do all it can to “avert a second wave of Covid-19”.

In a tweet, he said he did not want the number of people contracting the virus in Nigeria to increase again, because the “economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown”.

Looking at the trends in the other countries, we must do all we can to avert a second wave of Covid-19 in Nigeria. We must make sure that our cases, which have gone down, do not rise again. Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 29, 2020

Parts of Nigeria were placed under in lockdown for around five weeks during its first wave of the pandemic earlier this year.

The president’s comments come as a number of warehouses storing Covid-19 relief packages have been raided across different states in Nigeria.