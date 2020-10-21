The Nigerian National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has warned media houses to be cautious with airing videos generated by the public on the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

The regulator’s warning comes after protesters were shot at in Nigeria’s commercial hub of Lagos.

NBC said media should be cautious not to “embarrass individuals, organisations, government or cause disaffection, incite to panic or rift in the society at large”.

The regulator said media houses should not “aggravate the situation or adversely affect those emotionally involved” while showing live footage.

Videos of the shooting of protesters in Lagos were widely shared on social media.

It remains unclear how many people died in the shooting but a witness told the BBC he counted about 20 dead bodies.

The #EndSARS protests have been going on for almost two weeks with initial calls for major police reforms changing to demands for better governance.