World Trade Organisation (WTO) ambassadors have put forward Nigeria’s ex-finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as the next head of the institution.

If confirmed, she would be the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO.

But the appointment requires consensus, and the US remains opposed.

It backs a candidate from South Korea, Yoo Myung-hee.

The WTO hopes to reach an agreement in time for its General Council meeting next month.

Its previous boss, Roberto Azevedo, stepped down in August, a year earlier than expected, warning that the body might not survive if it didn’t change.

The WTO has struggled to reform in the midst of the pandemic and a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies, the US and China.