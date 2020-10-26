The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Odododiodoo constituency, Nii Lante Bannerman says members of his party will be compelled to take the law into their own hands if security agencies fail to arrest persons behind a recent disturbance in the constituency.

Mr. Bannerman said his call is based on the failure of the Jamestown police station to investigate several violent attacks in the constituency.

15 persons were wounded following the attack in one of the Greater Accra Region’s known hotspots on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

The incident occurred while some NDC members were embarking on a campaign walk on Sunday morning.

Mr. Bannerman said similar attacks recorded in the constituency in the past had not been investigated.

He alleged that out of the 33 violent attacks reported at the Jamestown police station since 2016, only one is being investigated.

He said NPP members will be forced to defend themselves if such actions persist.

“We will be left with no other option than to defend and protect ourselves. I am saying that if the security agencies do not take up this case, we will be forced to protect and defend ourselves because we will not sit for them to attack us. If it continues, we’ll have to defend and protect ourselves. In any nature that the attack will come, we will defend and protect ourselves,” he warned.

Police begin search for persons behind clash

Police in Accra have already mounted a search for persons alleged to have initiated yesterday’s disturbances.

In a Citi News interview, Public Relations Officer for the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Afia Tenge said the command has started investigating the incident.

“No arrests have been made yet, but the situation is calm and efforts are underway to get some persons whose names have been mentioned for allegedly initiating the fight to be arrested as the investigation continues. Meanwhile, the police have intensified its presence in the area to prevent any reprisal attacks.”