The National Labour Commission has secured an interlocutory injunction to stop an intended strike by workers of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL).

The workers union of GACL accused the company’s Managing Director, Yaw Kawkaw of being incompetent and demanded his removal from office.

Workers of GACL had served notice of laying down their tools on Monday, October 19, 2020, to force the appropriate authorities to yield to their demands.

But the Labour Commission went to court to compel the workers to rescind the decision.

The High Court in its order given by Justice Kweku Ackaah Boafo, directed that: “the Respondent Union herein whether by themselves, executives, officers, members, agents, servants, employees or other persons are restrained from embarking on the intended illegal strike action on Monday, 19th October 2020… It is hereby also ordered that the order shall be valid for ten (10) days”.

Background

Staff of the Ghana Airport Company Limited have since July 2020 been protesting plants by the government to engage Turkish firm, TAV-Summa Consortium, as a strategic partner for expansion works at the Airport, coupled with allegations that the management of the Airport had been ceded to a private player.

According to the aggrieved workers, the said partnership with the Turkism firm, could render some of them jobless and possibly reduce the benefits they currently enjoy.

But the latest disagreement is with their Managing Director whom they accuse of mismanagement, outsourcing of key services at exorbitant costs, lack of interest in staff welfare among others.

The workers claim: “the Managing Director since assumption of office two years ago has demonstrated gross incompetence, insensitivity and lack of understanding of the critical aviation industry and therefore his continuous stay in office will further derail the progress of the company.”

Possible impact of strike

Domestic and international travel at Ghana’s four airports could have been disrupted should the staff of the Ghana Airport Company Limited be allowed to embark on the industrial action.