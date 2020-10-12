The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has discredited claims that a government official has been arrested in London with a cash amount of £26 million.

Some reports with a viral audio clip capture a voice of a male presenter reading a supposed news bulletin in which he claims the government official arrived in the UK via a private jet with the cash amount in suitcases and has been detained on grounds of suspected money laundering.

The audio was reportedly played by the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini on Radio Gold’s online channel on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Speaking on Takoradi-based Skyy Power FM, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the piece of information is a fabrication by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as part of a planned propaganda ahead of the December polls.

“No government official has been arrested in the UK. It is a total fabrication, and we are clear in our minds that it is a fabrication by the NDC and it is part of their strategy for these last eight weeks where they are churning out a lot of fabrication, lies and fake audio tapes. We are clear in our minds that it is the NDC for one or two reasons. The first person to articulate it publicly is the Honorable Inusah Fusieni, an NDC Member of Parliament,” he said.

“They are the ones who are championing it and articulating it on their online media platforms including Radio Gold online. And now you can also find that there is a fake audio tape that purports to be an international news broadcast on it which is being circulated since last night,” he added.

The Minister said NDC has consistently produced such materials and that same was done in 2008 ahead of the general elections that year.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah called on the media and the general public to ignore such reports and be alert as more of such may be produced ahead of this year’s polls.

“We are calling on first of all the media and the general Ghanaian public not to fall for this fabrication and fake doctored or cooked up tapes that they are going to be churning out in the next eight weeks as we get ready for the elections,” he added.