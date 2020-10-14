The Deputy Campaign Manager of the New Patriotic Party, Mustapha Hamid has called on Ghanaians to disregard the opposition National Democratic Congress’ plans to cause fear and panic in the country.

Speaking at a press conference held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, Mr. Hamid stated that the NDC has created websites to churn out fake stories with the aim of misinforming Ghanaians and also causing disaffection for the governing party.

“The NDC has been using sensational proclamations to cause disaffection for the incumbent government with the ultimate aim of salvaging their electoral fortunes,” he added.

Mustapha Himid reiterated the assurance made by the government, that the peace of Ghana will not in any way be compromised before, during, and after the upcoming general elections.

“As indicated by President Akufo-Addo, efforts have been made by the relevant state security agencies to ensure that the sanctity of the elections are safeguarded hence this election will undoubtedly pass the test and Ghana will again be victorious,” the NPP Deputy Campaign Manager stated.

He reiterated that Ghanaians should come out and vote massively on December 7 to give the NPP an incontestable victory.

“You and I who strongly believe that we and future generations deserve better, and believe that Nana Akufo-Addo deserves four more to do more for you, must come out in your numbers and vote on the day of elections without fear of intimidation,” he urged.