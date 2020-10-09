The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed its condolences following the death of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

The late MP was shot dead on Friday dawn by unknown assailants on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road.

In a statement signed by the party Chairman, Freddy Blay, the NPP said it was saddened by the legislator’s death and further called on security agencies to urgently get to the bottom of the matter.

“This is a sad day for the Party and the country as a whole. We call on the law enforcement agencies to as a matter of urgency investigate and bring perpetrators of this cruel act to book.”

Read the full statement below;

On behalf of the leadership of our great Party, I send our sincere condolences to the family and the constituency and assure them of our unflinching support in this hard time.

May his soul rest in peace.

Calls for swift investigation

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has directed the police to as soon as possible bring killers of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford to book.

The Mfantseman constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has also temporarily suspended its campaign activities in the area following the death of the MP.

The party said it will not hold any campaign activity until Monday, October 12, 2020, in honor of the memory of Mr. Quansah Kayford.

In a statement, the party called on the police to apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly act and “let the law deal ruthlessly with them.”

The running mate of the opposition the NDC, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has also called on the state security agencies to immediately investigate the killing and bring the perpetrators to face the law.

Some Members of Parliament (MP) have renewed calls for the state to consider providing them with enhanced security.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Ghana Police Service, James Oppong-Boanuh, is offering a GHS20,000 reward for relevant information that will lead to the arrest of suspects in the killing of the Member of Parliament for the Mfantseman constituency,

The MP and some executives of the NPP were returning from a campaign trip when the incident occurred.