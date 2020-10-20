The presidential candidates contesting the 2020 general elections have balloted for positions on the ballot paper.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) picked the first slot while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) picked the second slot for the December general elections.

Below are the parties and the positions they picked on the ballot paper

1 – New Patriotic Party

2 – National Democratic Congress

3 – Ghana Union Movement

4 – Convention People’s Party

5 – Ghana Freedom Party

6 – Great Consolidated People’s Party

7 – All People’s Congress

8 – Liberal Party Ghana

9 – People’s National Congress

10 – Progressive Peoples Party

11 – National Democratic Party

12 – Independent Candidate