The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) branch in Mfantseman in the Central Region has selected Mrs. Ophelia Hayford, the wife of Ekow Hayford, the late legislator, as the party’s parliamentary candidate for the constituency in the upcoming polls.

This was confirmed by the party’s First Vice Chairman in Mfantseman, Yaw Berchie Nuako.

According to the NPP, it is the cry of the grassroots of the party for the wife to lead into the 2020 elections.

Mr. Nuako said the party is of the view that the choice is one that would be accepted by all and will not bring division in the party.

Mr. Yaw Berchie Nuako in a Citi News interview said the party believes Madam Ophelia Hayford is the right candidate to retain the seat for the NPP in the Mfantseman constituency.

“It is true that Mrs. Ophelia Hayford has been confirmed by the party as the successor of the late MP. So it is official that she is representing the party for Mfantseman constituency.”

“For every successful man, there is a woman behind him and how the Ophelia has been supporting the husband, we in the party know, in terms of logistics and everything and that is the reason why we chose her but not because that the husband is dead,” he noted.

Mr. Ekow Hayford was killed by unknown assailants believed to be armed robbers last week when he was returning from a community engagement.

His final funeral rites will take place from 27th to 29th November 2020.