The United Kingdom (UK) Nasara Wing of the New Patriotic Party has donated campaign materials to its branches in three National Democratic Congress (NDC) strongholds in the Oti, Northern, and North East regions to beef up the campaign in the area.

The research team identified and adopted three constituencies in the three regions namely: Tamale Central, Nkwanta North, and Yagba Kubori constituencies among others to support them in this year’s election.

Logistics such as branded T-shirts and stickers were donated to the constituencies.

The NPP Nasara UK team that donated the items comprises the NPP Sweden Chapter Treasurer, Faisal Acheampong, Nasara project Committee member, Pascal Navelle, and Member of the North-East campaign team, Muazu Abdul Mumin.

They were accompanied by Director of projects, Zogo Development Fund, Hafiz Bamba who stood in for the CEO of the Zongo Development Fund, Arafat Sulemana Abdulai, the NPP UK Branch Organiser, Richmond Boateng, and the Ashanti Regional Nasara Coordinator, Salim Bamba.

In his opening remark, Faisal Acheampong on behalf of the NPP UK Nasara Coordinator, Issah Ayumah indicated that the donation was the wing’s widow’s might aimed at ensuring that the NPP won the 2020 general election.

The National Nasara Coordinator, Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa received the items on behalf of the Party’s Nasara Wing.

He thanked the wing for the generous gesture.

“These items will go a long way to support our 4more4Nana mission in this year’s elections,” he said.

He also called for peace and unity in the run-off to the 2020 general elections.

The beneficiary constituencies showed their appreciation to NPP UK Nasara Wing for their continuous support and promised to make the best out of the donations for round 2 victory for the NPP.