The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta says the Akufo-Addo government will commit more funds into infrastructural development in the country if it is retained on December 7, 2020.

Delivering the 2021 first-quarter budget statement in Parliament on Wednesday, Mr. Ofori-Atta said key among the developments will be affordable housing.

“In 2021, we will see significant investment in infrastructure, especially affordable housing. These interventions will create more jobs and enhance artisanal skills.”

“A few days ago, my colleague Hon. Atta Akyea and I joined H.E President Akufo-Addo to commission 204 new houses at Tema Community 22. These houses were largely constructed and supervised by local contractors and consultants under the National Mortgage and Housing Fund Scheme (NMHFS). This project was completed in nine-months, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and created over 1,500 jobs,” he noted.

He assured that the government will “Replicate this housing model across the country alongside the agenda 111 district hospitals program.”

Akufo-Addo commissions 204 housing

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, October 26, 2020, commissioned 204 housing units, constructed in nine (9) months, under the National Mortgage and Housing Finance Initiative.

Commissioning the housing units on day 2 of his tour of Greater Accra, President Akufo-Addo described the completion of the 204 housing units as “one of the successes achieved during the two (2) year pilot phase of the National Housing and Mortgage Fund (NHMF).”

The project involves the construction of two hundred and four (204) houses, comprising one (1), two (2) standard and expandable unit bedrooms for public sector workers. GCB Bank Limited will be underwriting the mortgages to the public sector at rates far below market rates, and with longer tenor.