The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Yapei-Kusawgu, Abu Kamara has died in a car crash.

He was returning to Tamale after a campaign tour when the incident happened.

Abu Kamara reportedly crashed into an articulated truck and died on the spot.

He died alongside an aide and one other passenger.

The crash occurred near Datoyili in Tamale at about 10:39 pm on Friday night.

The Savannah Region NPP confirmed the passing of Abu Kamara in a short statement.

“With a heavy heart, the Savannah Regional NPP and the party at large announce the unfortunate demise of our Parliamentary Candidate for the Yapei Kusowgu Constituency, Abu Kamara. He died with an aide, Majeed Kotochi (Young Chief) and another occupant in an unfortunate accident at the Datoyili police barrier. May their Souls Rest In Peace. Amen.”

The remains have been deposited at the Tamale Teaching hospital.

Abu Kamara was gearing up to meet the National Democratic Congress’ John Jinapor in the polls on December 7.