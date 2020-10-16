The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central in the Northern Region, Mahama Ayariga, wants the Speaker of Parliament to quash the request from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to have the Fomena seat in the House declared vacant.

The incumbent MP for the constituency, Andrew Amoako Asiamah was an NPP member who filed to contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming election

As a result, the NPP wrote to the Speaker of Parliament to demand the invocation of its party constitutional provision that makes a parliamentary seat vacant after a member of the house leaves the party that sponsored his candidature to the house.

But according to the Bawku Central legislator, the request from the NPP has no constitutional basis.

“What the constitution stipulates is that if you are a Member of Parliament and you come to Parliament and you want to cross carpet from the party on whose ticket you came to Parliament to another party, then you lose your seat and on that basis,” he said to Citi News.

He thus argued that the MP was entitled to sit in Parliament “and partake in deliberations in the house until the end of his tenure of office as MP elapses.”

Mr. Ayariga insisted further that the “NPP has no power or whatsoever to withdraw him from Parliament.”

He further suggested that the NPP “just wants to intimidate him and to scare him to withdraw his nomination as an independent candidate in his constituency and that has nothing to do with us here.”