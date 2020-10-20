The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has said the NPP’s first position on the ballot paper reinforces its campaign message for the 2020 general elections.

The presidential candidates’ ballot for positions on the ballot paper saw the NPP picking the first slot and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) selecting the second position for the elections.

John Boadu indicated that the NPP’s position is paramount as it signifies the party’s achievements chalked since taking over the helm of affairs.

“We would have loved four but God is the one who decides these matters and the place he has given us is fantastic. This makes the campaign message very easy because in terms of managing the economy we are number one. In terms of everything in this country, we are number one.

“It is going to be added to the crafting of the message going forward that it [the party] is number one. We have done so much for this country within three and a half years. We have resolved almost everything that was not resolved by the NDC – weak economy, inflation within that period. We are the first in this country to have done that within three and a half years.”

God ordained the second coming of Mahama – NDC

Meanwhile, the NDC has said the party’s second position on the ballot signifies former President John Dramani Mahama’s return to power.

The NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi in a tweet further pointed out that the NDC’s position on the ballot indicates that Nana Akufo-Addo is destined for just one term.

“John Mahama will be number two (2) on the ballot on 7th December, meaning God has ordained him, John Mahama for a second (2nd) term. President Akufo-Addo will be number (1) on the ballot, meaning that President Akufo-Addo is ordained for just one (1) term.”

Below are the parties and the positions they picked on the ballot paper on Tuesday, October 20, 2020:

1 – New Patriotic Party

2 – National Democratic Congress

3 – Ghana Union Movement

4 – Convention People’s Party

5 – Ghana Freedom Party

6 – Great Consolidated People’s Party

7 – All People’s Congress

8 – Liberal Party Ghana

9 – People’s National Congress

10 – Progressive Peoples Party

11 – National Democratic Party

12 – Independent Candidate